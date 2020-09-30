FS Asbestos Project: Ousted Mangaung mayor Mlamleli amongst suspects in custody

Mlamleli was unseated as mayor last month in a vote after four years of allegations of maladministration and a cash flow crisis.

JOHANNESBURG – Ousted Mangaung Metro Mayor Olly Mlamleli was one of three officials who were arrested in the Free State in connection with the R255 million asbestos project.

Mlamleli was MEC when the contract was awarded to a Blackhead - Diamond Hill joint venture.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in that province has welcomed the arrests.

Mlamleli was unseated as mayor last month in a vote after four years of allegations of maladministration and a cash flow crisis.

The votes showed that her African National Congress (ANC) comrades voted with the opposition to remove her.

Now the DA has said it opened a criminal case against Mlamleli and former premier and now ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, with regards to the Asbestos project.

The party said it tried to stop payments on the contract, and the former mayor told the court she made sure that the payments were stopped, but they still went ahead.

Eyewitness News has now confirmed Mlamleli was among those arrested earlier on Wednesday and will appear in court on Friday.

