EWN Weather Watch: Expect showers and thundershowers on Thursday

Your EWN Weather Watch update for Thursday, 1 October 2020.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Weather Service has forecast showers and thundershowers for most parts of the country on Thursday, with a warning of widespread spring rain and storms in the days ahead.

GAUTENG

The province will be partly cloudy with morning showers, but otherwise cloudy and cool with scattered afternoon thundershowers.

Joburgers can expect a high of 22°C, Pretoria 25°C, and Vereeniging 23°C.

WESTERN CAPE

The province will be mostly partly cloudy and cool, and cold in the south-west where it will be raining from the afternoon spreading to the south-east by the evening.

Capetonians can expect a high of 15°C, George 13°C, and Worcester 19°C.

KWAZULU-NATAL

The mercury in Durban will rise to 25°C, Richards Bay residents can expect a high of 24°C, and Newcastle 21°C.

🌧⛈⚠️Media Release⚠️: Widespread Spring rain and storms in the days ahead. pic.twitter.com/kpgFwZui8c — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 30, 2020

For more weather details, visit the SA Weather Service website.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.