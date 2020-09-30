EC man (22) handed 25-year prison sentence for rape, attempted rape

Thulani Lamani attacked several women between 2015 and 2018. The NPA said he was 17-years-old when he committed his first offenses in 2015 and 2016.

CAPE TOWN - The Grahamstown High Court sentenced a 22-year-old man to 25 years behind bars for rape and attempted rape.



DNA tests linked him to all the charges, and he was arrested in November 2019.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said Lamani was 17-years-old when he committed his first offences in 2015 and 2016.

“Judge Judith Roberson sentenced him to a combined 57 years imprisonment for raping four women aged 15 and 26, eight years for attempting to rape a 21-year-old woman, three years for housebreaking, and to three and five years for robbery with aggravating circumstances,” the NPA said.

The sentences would run concurrently.

