Charl Kinnear's murder left a void in police service, say colleagues

A memorial service is being held for him on Wednesday in Belhar.

CAPE TOWN - A senior Western Cape police official has paid tribute to the late Charl Kinnear.

His murder has left a void in the police service, say colleagues.

The anti-gang unit member was shot dead earlier this month, outside his Bishop Lavis home.

It's widely believed that he was assassinated as Kinnear had been involved in investigations into the criminal underworld.

Major-General Andre Lincoln: "I find the task daunting. Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear is dead. He was brutally killed. That without a doubt is the reason for the heaviness in my spirit."

One suspect has been arrested.

The wreath-laying ceremony ahead of the memorial service for Anti-Gang Unit detective #CharlKinnear. Kinnear will be buried on Saturday. SF pic.twitter.com/DdUlJtBHyA — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 30, 2020

Detective #CharlKinnear's wife, two sons and other family members are also in attendance. SF pic.twitter.com/hzlWl7poms — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 30, 2020

WC Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz and #CharlKinnear's wife light candles at his memorial service. SF pic.twitter.com/C2o1ltMEa0 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 30, 2020

Distraught members of #CharlKinnear's family comfort each other at his memorial service. SF pic.twitter.com/p9HdfSgc1l — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 30, 2020

