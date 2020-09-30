6 out of 7 arrested as Hawks pounce on suspects linked to FS asbestos project

The suspects will be charged with corruption, money laundering, and theft on Friday when they appear in court in Bloemfontein on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG – The Hawks said sixth of seven suspects linked to the Free State asbestos project was arrested in Gauteng on Wednesday.

But former Human Settlements Director General Thabane Zulu was still not in custody.

Four out of the seven suspects who had been handcuffed were government officials.

Three people were arrested in Gauteng and the other three in the Free State.

The first suspect who the Hawks wanted to arrest in Centurion on Wednesday morning was tipped off and he left his home with instructions for all documents in his devices to be deleted.

But he was later nabbed in Sunnyside.

One suspect was still on the run.

“We’re expecting to finalise this operation today. The suspects will be appearing in Bloemfontein on charges of corruption, money laundering and theft.”

These suspects either own the companies that received the R255 million asbestos contract in the Free State – allegedly fraudulently – or they were in government positions that made it possible and later received money from blackhead or its director Edwin Sodi.

While appearing at the State Capture Commission, Sodi denied that that the millions he paid out were kickbacks.