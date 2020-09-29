Zuma: Zondo has already decided that I'm guilty

Former President Jacob Zuma said he has always been prepared to cooperate with the state capture commission in spite of his views about its legality, Zondo’s suitability for the job and what he calls their personal relations.

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma said strained personal relations between him and Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo are behind his portrayal as uncooperative and guilty and Zondo should recuse himself from the state capture commission.

Zuma is deeply offended that Zondo threatened to subpoena him to appear before the commission in November.

Speaking through his attorney, Eric Mabuza, the former president said that he would never avail himself because he believed that Zondo had already decided that he was guilty.

#JacobZuma Former President Jacob Zuma has, through his lawyers, written to DCJ Zondo accusing the #StateCaptureInquiry of "targeting" him and asking Zondo to recuse himself. pic.twitter.com/y4rrXHRaAf — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 28, 2020

He said that Zondo ought to have disclosed these relations and he believed that they were the reason that he was being harsh towards him.

Zuma said that he was offended that when he had to seek medical attention earlier this year, Zondo made it clear that he believed it was a hoax.

He accuses the deputy Chief Justice of portraying him as belligerent and no other witness has been subjected to such rebuke.

So, Zuma has now decided that neither he nor his legal representatives will appear for the subpoena application that is intended to compel him to appear in November.

The commission is yet to respond to the letter.

