Zondo postpones Zwane evidence on R1.4bn FS housing project

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said that he would postpone evidence by former Free State MEC Mosebenzi Zwane, who was expected back at the state capture inquiry on Tuesday.

Zwane is yet to confirm or deny that he personally devised a scheme that paid R600 million to building material suppliers before any work was actually done.

The testimony relates to part of a R1.4 billion low-cost housing project in the Free State.

The former MEC first appeared last week and told the commission that he didn’t know that a housing act existed when the funds were allocated to the province.

And the commission agreed with his lawyers that he would return but that’s now changed.

"We’ll formally postpone Mr Zwane’s evidence to a specific stage and I’ll hear Mr Sodi’s evidence on the asbestos matter."

