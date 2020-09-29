20°C / 22°C
Turnaround in Theewaterskloof dam level described as 'incredible'

The City of Cape Town's dams are nearly filled to capacity.

A view of the Theewaterskloof Dam near Cape Town. Picture: EWN
A view of the Theewaterskloof Dam near Cape Town. Picture: EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town's dams are nearly filled to capacity.

Officials said that dams supplying water to the Western Cape were nearly 80% full.

The Karoo region's water supply, in particular the agriculture sector, is however still a concern.

Provincial Local Government spokesperson, James-Brent Styan, urged residents to keep using water sparingly.

"We see the Theewaterskloof Dam, the biggest dam in the province, at 99.57% full, so literally almost 100% full which would be an incredible turnaround from a dam that was in very severe distress only two-and-a-half years ago. The Clanwilliam Dam is 100% full."

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

