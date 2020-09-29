Truck driver dies after vehicle crashes into 3 cars, wall in Durban

The truck ploughed into the vehicles before it veered off the road in Pinetown on Monday night.

JOHANNESBURG - A truck driver has died after crashing into three vehicles in Durban.

It’s not yet clear why the driver lost control over his truck.

KwaZulu-Natal emergency service's Robert McKenzie said: “The circumstances surrounding the crash are not known yet and are being investigated by the police. It’s believed that the crash involved a truck and three vehicles. The truck then proceeded to crash down into a wall.”

