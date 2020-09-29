Survivor of KwaNdengezi shootings wants to know why she was targeted

Nomfundo Mkhonza (34), her boyfriend Nkanyiso Mthembu and four other people were returning from a party on Saturday night when they were ordered out of their car and shot.

DURBAN - The family of the only survivor in one of the two weekend shootings in KwaNdengezi in KwaZulu-Natal said that the woman has been asking desperately about who attacked them and why.

Mkhonza, a grade R teacher, managed to escape. She’s in a serious condition in hospital.

When Police Minister Bheki Cele descended on KwaNdengezi to address a community meeting, Mkhonza’s mother made sure to be there.



Fighting back the tears, Nokulunga Mkhonza looked on as tributes were paid to the nine murder victims from two separate weekend shootings.

She’s grateful for her daughter’s life: “My neighbours called to inform me that the children had been shot. My husband and I rushed to the scene not far from my house. We found lifeless bodies with bullet wounds in the head. With God’s grace, my daughter’s life was spared.”

Mkhonza is encouraged by Cele's visit to the community and assurances that police will work around the clock to arrest those responsible.

The minister has promised to return in two weeks' time to give an update on investigations, including for the murders of four people who were shot apparently for stock theft.

