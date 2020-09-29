SAA business rescue practitioners suspend airline operations

Administrators are putting the state-owned carrier under "care and maintenance" until funding for a restructuring plan is found.

JOHANNESBURG - The SAA business rescue practitioners have suspended all operations at the struggling airline.

Administrators said they were putting the state-owned carrier under "care and maintenance" until funding for a restructuring plan was found.

SAA entered a local form of bankruptcy protection in December after heavy financial losses in the past few years, now worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Government is yet to come up with more than R10.5 billion to support a restructuring plan published by administrators in June.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.