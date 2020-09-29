SA loses 2.2 million jobs in Q2 but unemployment rate decreases to 23.3%

The South African economy has lost 2.2 million jobs in the second quarter of 2020, according to the data released by StatsSA.

This takes the country's official unemployment rate to 23.3%, which is a substantial decrease from the 30.1% figure seen in the first quarter.

According to the expanded definition of unemployment (those who are discouraged or who have stopped looking for employment), the rate increased to 42% in the second quarter.

