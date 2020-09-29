SA cultural icons honoured for contributions to society

Ouma Katriena Esau from Upington who teaches the San language, N!UU, to youth in her community, globally acclaimed Ndebele artist Dr Esther Mahlangu and indigenous music expert Gogo Madosini Mphahleni, who lives in Langa, have been honoured for their work.

CAPE TOWN - Icons making a cultural contribution to society have been honoured for their work.

In celebration of Heritage Month, GCIS hosted Africa's Webinar on COVID-19 on Monday honouring our living human treasures' and their commitment to help shape society.

These are people who've preserved indigenous knowledge that they've inherited from elders in their communities.

Department of Sport, Arts and Culture Director-General, Vusumisi Mkhize, said that these individuals preserve and promote communities' cultural traditions and artistic expression.

"The indigenous knowledge holders are the reservoir of African indigenous knowledge that has sustained our society since time immemorial."

One of the panelists, award-winning jazz musician, Jimmy Dludlu, explained that it was through music and culture that the continent could be united.

"We need to bring them through music, through culture, through a festival which combines South Africa, west Africa, central Africa, east Africa, because we have organisations which represent Africa but we do not have an organisation which represents African culture."

