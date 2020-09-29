Richard Mdluli to petition SCA after leave to appeal sentence for murder denied

The case relates to the 1999 murder of Oupa Ramogibe, who allegedly had an affair with Richard Mdluli’s wife, Tshidi Buthelezi.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli’s application for leave to appeal both the conviction and sentence for he and his co-accused, Mthembeni Mthunzi, has been denied.

The High Court in Johannesburg sentenced the pair to an effective five years in prison.

Mdluli and Mthunzi were found guilty last July of kidnapping, common assault, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and four counts of intimidation.

Mdluli said he would petition the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

“As I have indicated, I have got every right to go to any court. We will petition the Supreme Court of Appeal because we are aware that there are a lot of gaps which were supposed to be dealt with, of which we have been failed in court,” he said.

