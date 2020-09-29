Richard Mdluli handed effective 5-year sentence in Oupa Ramogibe case

The case relates to the 1999 murder of Oupa Ramogibe, who allegedly had an affair with Mdluli's wife, Tshidi Buthelezi.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli has been sentenced to an effective five years in the High Court in Johannesburg.

Mdluli and his co-accused, Mthembeni Mthunzi, were found guilty of kidnapping, common assault, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and four counts of intimidation last July.

Mdluli was, however, acquitted on the counts of intimidation four months later.

Both men, who are in their 60s, asked the court for leniency when imposing its sentence due to their poor health.

