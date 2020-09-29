702 has tweaked its offering - and this is what you have to look forward to!

702 Presenters share their excitement for the new look and positioning by revealing show features they are introducing.

For the past few weeks we've been gearing up for a big refresh following a series of lineup changes and the addition of new shows.

The reinvigorated on-air product has been highlighted through the introduction of a new strapline, "Let’s Walk The Talk". Along with a new logo, the station is boldly telling listeners that it’s ready for a new era of working with them - one that inspires change in their communities ... Just listen to what our presenters had to say on air this morning!

This article first appeared on 702 : 702 has tweaked its offering - and this is what you have to look forward to!