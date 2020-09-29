20°C / 22°C
702 has tweaked its offering - and this is what you have to look forward to!

702 Presenters share their excitement for the new look and positioning by revealing show features they are introducing.

presenters-articlejpg
presenters-articlejpg
one hour ago

For the past few weeks we've been gearing up for a big refresh following a series of lineup changes and the addition of new shows.

The reinvigorated on-air product has been highlighted through the introduction of a new strapline, "Let’s Walk The Talk". Along with a new logo, the station is boldly telling listeners that it’s ready for a new era of working with them - one that inspires change in their communities ... Just listen to what our presenters had to say on air this morning!

This article first appeared on 702 : 702 has tweaked its offering - and this is what you have to look forward to!

