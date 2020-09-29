Mpumalanga ANC suspends senior leader's membership after arrest for rape

The high ranking member was arrested on Monday in connection with the rape of his two daughters.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in Mpumalanga said that it was taking allegations of sexual assault against one of its members extremely seriously.

The high ranking member was arrested on Monday in connection with the rape of his two daughters.

Eyewitness News will not name the accused to protect the children.

The ANC said that the senior Mpumalanga party member was expected to appear in the Nelspruit Magistrates Court soon following his arrest yesterday.

The party's Lindiwe Ntshalintshali: "As the ANC in Mpumalanga, we've learned with shock that one of our PEC members has been arrested on allegations of rape and we want to confirm that we've taken a decision to immediately suspend his membership."

Ntshalintshali said that if a member was implicated in a criminal case, he or she must step down while the party allowed police and the justice system to do their work.

"We are totally against the rape and abuse of women. Irrespective of the position you hold, the ANC will stand firm in fighting this scourge.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.