IEC rejects bid by Herman Mashaba's ActionSA to register as political party

The new party was launched by former City of Joburg mayor, Herman Mashaba, at the end of last month.

CAPE TOWN - The IEC has rejected an application by ActionSA to register as a political party.

Party officials submitted registration documents to the election management body earlier this month.

In a statement, the party said that the application outcome was based on a perceived similarity with the Party of Action and the use of the South African flag in its logo.

ActionSA officials have written to the IEC saying that they'll appeal the application outcome.

We have already written to the IEC, initiating our right to appeal their decision. Their application of the law is incorrect.



1. Our identifying features are sufficiently different from the POA.https://t.co/djRoi5LYN9 — ActionSA (@Action4SA) September 29, 2020

