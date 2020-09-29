Govt’s plan to address energy crisis may take years to be rolled out - expert

This is the view of Tygue Theron from Energy Partners a company which helps manage utilities.

CAPE TOWN - Government may have plans to address the country's energy crisis, but it will take years for it to be rolled out.

This is the view of Tygue Theron from Energy Partners, a company that helps manage utilities.

He said that in the meantime, we needed to continue watching how we used electricity.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said in his weekly newsletter that new energy would be procured from diverse sources, including solar, wind, gas, coal and storage.

Theron said that diversification was a step in the right direction.

“Over the next 10 years, we are planning to decommission a lot of coal-fired power stations anyway. So, it was always part of our plan to bring in this diversification, bring out a solar and gas generation with batteries. But I think what we’ve seen now is that we really need relief in the country, economically.”

Theron added that such plans took time to develop and implement.

"These things are pretty tricky. These are new technologies and it’s going to take years for us to roll out. What we do need in this country right now is to lower our consumption which will have multiple benefits for the business and grid."

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.