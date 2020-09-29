Gauteng Health Dept concerned about 6% increase in active COVID-19 cases

The Gauteng Health Department has attributed the increase in active cases to people ignoring social distancing and choosing not to wear masks.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health Department is concerned about a 6% increase in active COVID-19 cases in the province in the space of just one week.

Last week Monday, the entire country moved down to level one lockdown which allowed for the relaxation of regulations and provided for greater freedom of movement.

Gauteng is responsible for the largest portion of COVID-19 cases in the country, with more than 32%.

In just the last week, Gauteng has seen an increase of around 1,700 new COVID-19 cases.



The Gauteng Health Department has attributed the increase in active cases to people ignoring social distancing and choosing not to wear masks.

Tshwane has seen the largest number of active coronavirus cases in the last week, with more than 500 people testing positive.

Johannesburg has recorded more than 270 new cases over the same period.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.