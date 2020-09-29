Freedom Under Law welcomes jail sentence handed to Richard Mdluli in murder case

The organisation had over the years launched a series of legal challenges against the former Crime Intelligence boss.

JOHANNESBURG - Freedom Under Law (FUL) on Tuesday welcomed the sentencing of former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli.

The organisation had over the years launched a series of legal challenges against Mdluli.

The former top cop was sentenced to an effective five years in prison in the High Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

The case related to the 1999 murder of Oupa Ramogibe, who allegedly had an affair with Mdluli’s wife, Tshidi Buthelezi.

Mdluli and his co-accused, Mthembeni Mthunzi, were found guilty of kidnapping, common assault, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and four counts of intimidation last July.

Mdluli was, however, acquitted on the counts of intimidation four months later.

