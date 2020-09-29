EWN Weather Watch: Cloudy Wednesday forecast with isolated showers

Your EWN Weather Watch update for Wednesday, 30 September 2020.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Weather Service has forecast a partly cloudy Wednesday with isolated showers for Pretoria, Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban.

WESTERN CAPE

The province will be fine in the west and the northeast in the morning, but otherwise partly cloudy and cool in the southwest where it will be raining from the afternoon, spreading to the south-east by the evening.

Capetonians and George residents can expect a high of 17°C, and Worcester 19°C.

The SA Weather Service warned that heavy rain leading to localised flooding was possible over the Overberg and Garden Route Districts from Wednesday evening.

GAUTENG

The province of gold will be partly cloudy, cool, and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Joburgers can look forward to a high of 22°C, Pretoria 25°C, and Vereeniging 23°C.

KWAZULU-NATAL

The province will be partly cloudy and cool, with isolated morning rain and afternoon showers and thundershowers expected.

Durbanites and Richards Bay residents can expect a high of 21°C, and the mercury in Newcastle will rise to 22°C.

For more weather details, visit the SA Weather Service website.

