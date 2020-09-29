Eskom says plans in place to minimise disruption from planned strike

The demonstrators are temporary workers employed by contractors and Eskom Rotek Industries.

CAPE TOWN - Eskom said measures have been put in place to minimise the disruption of production as some workers are expected to embark on a planned protest at its power stations from Tuesday morning.

The demonstrators are temporary workers employed by contractors and Eskom Rotek Industries.

It's believed they're up in arms over the use of labour brokers.

The power utility's Sikonathi Mantshantsha said: “It bears noting that the matters that are being raised by the protestors are already before the CCMA in which we are trying to resolve the issues in a most sustainable, legal way. We will do everything we can to reduce and minimise disruptions to electricity production.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.