Disciplinary proceedings against Heathfield High principal under way
Principal Wesley Neumann faces a number of transgressions.
CAPE TOWN - The disciplinary proceedings against a Cape Town principal have officially started.
Heathfield High School principal, Wesley Neumann, attended a pre-hearing on Monday.
The principal faces a number of transgressions.
The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) this month formally charged Neumann.
He is accused of attempting to assault a learner by pointing a finger in his face.
Neumann claimed that the pupil was intoxicated and that he was the one who was assaulted.
The other charges relate to the COVID-19 lockdown.
The principal refused to reopen the school amid the infection peak.
The school governing body (SGB)'s Brandon de Kock: "Documents were handed over from both sides for the respective support teams to scrutinise."
SGB members and some parents who've come out in support of Neumann have handed over a memorandum of demands to the province's education department.