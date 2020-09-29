20°C / 22°C
Disciplinary proceedings against Heathfield High principal under way

Principal Wesley Neumann faces a number of transgressions.

Protesters picket outside Heathfield High School on 20 July 2020 in support of principal Wesley Neumann's stance on the coronavirus and the reopening of schools. Picture: Facebook
2 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The disciplinary proceedings against a Cape Town principal have officially started.

Heathfield High School principal, Wesley Neumann, attended a pre-hearing on Monday.

The principal faces a number of transgressions.

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) this month formally charged Neumann.

He is accused of attempting to assault a learner by pointing a finger in his face.

Neumann claimed that the pupil was intoxicated and that he was the one who was assaulted.

The other charges relate to the COVID-19 lockdown.

The principal refused to reopen the school amid the infection peak.

The school governing body (SGB)'s Brandon de Kock: "Documents were handed over from both sides for the respective support teams to scrutinise."

SGB members and some parents who've come out in support of Neumann have handed over a memorandum of demands to the province's education department.

