Court affirms State has strong case against Nathaniel Julies murder accused

JOHANNESBURG - The Protea Magistrates Court has reaffirmed the State’s case relating to the murder of Nathaniel Julies, saying that it was strong.

The police officers accused of killing the 16-year-old boy will remain locked up after they were denied bail on Monday.

Julies, who had Down syndrome, was shot dead last month while making his way home from the shops.

His death sparked fierce protests in Eldorado Park, with residents accusing police of always acting with impunity.

Defence attorneys for Simon "Scorpion" Ndyalvane, Caylene Whiteboy and Voster Netshiongolo have always argued that the prosecution’s case was weak, speculative and without facts.

But in his bail verdict yesterday, Magistrate David Mhango believed otherwise.

"If the State case is very weak against applicant number one, why did he send applicant number two WhatsApp messages threatening to kill her?"

Mhango also questioned why the accused went to great lengths to try and cover up what happened on the day Julies was shot.

"Why did he phone applicant number three to come to Baragwanath Hospital and why did applicant number one send applicant number three to the scene to go and plant this ammunition?"

The magistrate said that there's enough evidence for the trio to be tried potentially in the High Court.

The court also ruled that it would be safer for Whiteboy to remain in police custody amid claims that she was receiving death threats.

Whiteboy accused Ndyalvane, who is her senior, of threatening to kill her if she did not alter her story to match his.

She also said that he offered to pay for her legal fees if she corroborated his version of events.

While denying them bail, Mhango said there was proof, in the form of text messages, that Whiteboy was being threatened.

"Applicant number one, if released on bail, there is a likelihood that he may carry out his threats to kill applicant number two. Applicant number two was threatened by applicant number one, not only by applicant number one but by the drug lords in Eldorado Park. Now I am of the family that applicant number two will be kept safe if she is in custody."

The case will be heard again in November.

