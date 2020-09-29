Cosatu: If we don't stand up, SA will sink under weight of corruption

Cosatu's planned protest action over corruption will take place in every province on 7 October and are likely to affect the public service more than any other industry.

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has called on South Africans and all workers to join their planned strike on 7 October.

The protests over corruption will take place in every province and are likely to affect the public service more than any other industry.

The federation said that the country was teetering on the brink of collapse and that it was about time that everyone stood up and demanded urgent action from policymakers and decision-makers.

Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said: “As workers, there is a lot at stake and seeing government undermining collective bargaining and we have seen the looting of the minimal resources that we have and if we do not stand up and stop this, this country is going to sink under the weight of corruption.”

