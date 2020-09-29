CATCH IT LIVE: Trump and Biden go head-to-head in US pre-election debate

The two politicians, both in their seventies, will debate for an hour-and-a-half in front of a small audience due to COVID-19.

JOHANNESBURG - While Americans will witness US President Donald Trump and Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden face-off in a debate in the evening hours on their side of the world, for South Africans and many more on this side, it's a case of the super early bird catches the worm as it broadcasts live at 3am.

Significantly behind in the polls, Trump is in fighting mode, embarking on an endurance-testing schedule of rallies in key battlegrounds several times a week.

Biden, though, comes hoping to press his advantage.

You can watch it live in the live stream below.

