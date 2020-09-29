Calls for more police resources mount in wake of latest CT farm attack

Three people are recovering in hospital after they were shot and wounded over the weekend.

CAPE TOWN - While police continue their search for a group of men behind a farm attack in Kraaifontein, there are fresh calls for a rural safety plan to be implemented.

AgriSA's Uys van der Westhuizen has again called for more policing resources in rural areas.

"You can get a police station with only two or three people on the night shift, so if there's an accident on the N1, that policeman and the vehicle needs to go into the Karoo, for instance, and the farms are far away from the town."

This means more officers on patrol.

Thomas van Dalen of lobby group AfriForum said that last year farm attacks were recorded almost every month.

He claimed that it was getting worse.

"The guys came in, tied the people up, put them in their beds and then just took what they wanted. Now, they shoot the people and brutally attack them."

Van Dalen added that while there were community crime-fighting initiatives, the organisations wanted so-called "commando units" made up of police reservists.

