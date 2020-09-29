Call for govt to implement rural safety plan to deal with farm attacks

CAPE TOWN - While police continued their search for a group of men behind a farm attack in Kraaifontein, there are fresh calls for a rural safety plan to be implemented.

Three people are recovering in hospital after they were shot and wounded over the weekend.

AgriSA’s Uys van der Westhuizen again called for more policing resources in rural areas.

“You can get a police station with two or three police officers on the night shift, and for example, if an accident happens, police will need to go and attend to the scene. The farms are far away from the town,” he said.

This means more officers on patrol.

Thomas van Dalen of minority rights group AfriForum said last yearthat farm attacks were recorded almost every month. He claimed it was now getting worse.

“Robbers would come in and tie the people and just take what they wanted. Now they shoot the people and brutally attack them,” he said.

Van Dalen added that while there were community crime-fighting initiatives, the organisations wanted so-called “commando units” made up of police reservists.

