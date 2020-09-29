Blackhead director: R3.5m paid to ANC in donations was not corruption

The company made a R200 million profit from a R255 million contract for asbestos auditing and removal in the Free State, and another R100 million in Gauteng.

JOHANNESBURG - Blackhead Consulting director Edwin Sodi on Tuesday said the millions of rand in donations paid to the African National Congress (ANC) was not corruption and was not linked to the government contracts that his company received.

The company made a R200 million profit from a R255 million contract for asbestos auditing and removal in the Free State, and another R100 million in Gauteng.

The state capture commission heard a trend of how Sodi funneled millions to current and former housing, government, and ANC officials and the governing party.

The names of Zizi Kodwa, Pinky Kekana, Paul Mashatile, and Zweli Mkhize appeared in Sodi’s payments.

One entry of R3.5 million was to the ANC and others were to current and former treasurers general of the party.

“I don’t think there is any crime in one supporting a party of his choice. I find that a bit overreaching to create the link between my donations to the ANC and the work that we get. I think it’s a bit overreaching,” Sodi said.

Sodi said payments recorded for Labour and Employment Minister Thulas Nxesi were school fees for an underprivileged student.

He paid R6.5 million to Collin Pitso - a former chief of staff of Nomvula Mokonyane - but he said Pitso’s name was a reference for Kepi Construction, a company that belongs to Pitso’s father.

R7.5 million was paid to former Gauteng housing deputy director-general, Bongani More, which he said was because he became his business associate after he left government.

“Why would you pay him R7.5 million?” asked the commission’s evidence leader, Advocate Paul Pretorius.

“When he left government, we agreed on getting into business together,” Sodi said in response.

Sodi said he was not a card-carrying member of the ANC, but he supported the party.

WATCH: State capture commission proceedings

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.