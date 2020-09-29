ANC MPs with no comorbidities ordered to return to Parliament for work

The next term of Parliament resumes on 6 October and healthy party members with no comorbidities were told to return to Cape Town for the final stretch after working remotely during the lockdown.

CAPE TOWN – All African National Congress (ANC) Members of Parliament (MPs) with no underlying health conditions have been informed to return to Parliament in Cape Town for the last term of the year.

The next term of Parliament resumes on 6 October and healthy party members with no comorbidities were told to return to Cape Town for the final stretch after working remotely during the lockdown.

Most MPs have for the past seven months worked virtually, holding hundreds of meetings from their own homes.

Now all ANC MPs are expected to physically return to Parliament, except those with underlying health conditions.

Those who could be prevented from returning to Cape Town for health reasons were informed to provide doctors certificates.

In a memo to all MPs seen by Eyewitness News, ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina said the doctor’s certificates should be submitted by no later than Thursday.

More than 10 MPs had tested positive for COVID-19, with most making full recoveries.

Parliament also mourned the deaths of three MPs who were confirmed to have died from COVID-19 complications.

The last to succumb to COVID-19 back in August was ANC MP Zamuxolo Peter who served on the portfolio committee on tourism.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.