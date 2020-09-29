188 more COVID-19 fatalities take SA death toll to 16,586

The number of people worldwide who have died of COVID-19 has passed 1 million, with many regions still reporting surging numbers of new infections.

JOHANNESBURG - One hundred and eighty-eight more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 16,586.

The Health Ministry said that 903 new infections were picked up over the past day, pushing the number of known cases in this country to over 671,000.

The recovery rate is holding steady at 90%, meaning more than 604,000 people have so far recovered.

The tally by Johns Hopkins University shows that deaths in the US, Brazil and India make up nearly half that total.

Experts are warning, however, that the true figure is probably much higher.

Total number of #COVID19 cases in SA is 671 669 with 903 new cases. Total number of tests done is 4 152 480 with 9 014 new tests done. Number of new deaths is 188. Total number of deaths is 16 586. Number of recoveries is 604 478 which translates to a recovery rate of 90% pic.twitter.com/sWRF9x1Yok — Department of Health (@HealthZA) September 28, 2020

