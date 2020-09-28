Zuma: Zondo inquiry is targeting me, deputy Chief Justice must recuse himself

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma has come out guns blazing towards the state capture inquiry and deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

Zuma - through his lawyer Eric Mabuza - wrote to Zondo on Monday accusing the inquiry of "targeting" and singling him out, despite his willingness to cooperate with its processes. He has also asked that Zondo recuse himself.

The letter follows a subpoena issued by Zondo for Zuma to appear before the commission on a non-negotiable basis.

#JacobZuma Former President Jacob Zuma has, through his lawyers, written to DCJ Zondo accusing the #StateCaptureInquiry of "targeting" him and asking Zondo to recuse himself. pic.twitter.com/y4rrXHRaAf — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 28, 2020

