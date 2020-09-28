Zuma: Deputy Chief Justice Zondo is biased against me, must recuse himself

A letter from the former president to the deputy Chief Justice follows a subpoena issued by Raymond Zondo for Jacob Zuma to appear before the commission on a non-negotiable basis.

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma wants state capture commission chair deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to recuse himself.

Zuma said he would not appear before Zondo because he believed Zondo had already decided that he was guilty of all allegations against him.

In a letter sent through his attorney, Eric Mabuza, the former president said it was clear that Zondo wanted to portray him as uncooperative.

Zuma has decided that neither he nor his legal representatives will go to the state capture commission for an application for a subpoena - intended to compel him to appear next month.

He said Zondo’s statement about him last week was further testimony of his disdain and he would not take it anymore.

He added that Zondo’s statement lacked judicial decorum and it was unnecessary because at no point had he said he wouldn’t cooperate.

Zuma said that he was preparing a detailed affidavit to show all instances at which Zondo proved that he had already made up his mind that he was guilty and he believed this bias would not afford him an impartial hearing.

The former president also alleged that Zondo had adopted "a biased disposition" towards him and therefore could not bring an impartial mind to the evidence against him.

He said this stemmed from historical personal and professional relations between them that Zondo should have disclosed to the commission before being appointed to head it.

The commission has not yet responded to the letter.

