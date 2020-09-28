Zimbabwe’s government schools reopen after six months

Schools have been shut for the past six months as part of measures to curb the spread of coronavirus.

HARARE - Government schools have reopened today in Zimbabwe for children taking public exams next month.

More classes will resume over the next six weeks.

Government spokesperson Nick Mangwana has been tweeting pictures today of children queuing up to have their hands sanitised and their temperatures taken.

First day at school at Maturi-Dehwe Primary School in Chikwaka area of Goromonzi as learners undergo the mandatory covid-19 temperature checks#ZimSchoolsOpen pic.twitter.com/t6IFTKeOPd — Nick Mangwana (@nickmangwana) September 28, 2020

In the pic, a learner at Visitation Makumbe High School in Domboshava, Goromonzi undergoing the mandatory covid-19 temperature checks as schools open today#ZimSchoolsOpen pic.twitter.com/2nA39sRqTf — Nick Mangwana (@nickmangwana) September 28, 2020

He said schools were reopening on Monday in line with WHO protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

But teachers’ unions said their members could not afford to go to work: they want wages hiked to the equivalent of around US$520 a month, up from US$35.

Takavafira Zhou of the Progressive Teachers Union told EWN that more than 90% of teachers did not report for duty today.

