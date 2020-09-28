Sapo: Social grant recipients not affected by cash crunch

The struggling state-owned entity said it experienced a dramatic reduction in revenue during the lockdown period and is currently looking at ways to improve cash flows.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Post Office (Sapo) has assured social grant recipients they will receive their money as usual and will not be affected by the current financial restraints experienced by the post office.

The struggling state-owned entity said that it had experienced a dramatic reduction in revenue during the lockdown period and was currently looking at ways to improve cash flows.

However, it said that the funds for social grants come from National Treasury through the Department of Social Development and are not funded by Sapo.

