SAA Technical workers picket over salary payments

JOHANNESBURG – South African Airways (SAA) Technical employees on Monday picketed outside the airline’s headquarters in Kempton Park over salaries.

They were apparently told that they would receive only 25% of their pay this month, instead of the 50% they were promised.

Employees were depending on Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) payments as airlines try to claw out of a financial black hole made worse by the grounding of flights during the lockdown.

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) represents the workers.

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said management at SAA Technical should take responsibility if there was no money for salaries.

“The agreement was that SAA Technical would top up the Temporary Employer-Employee Relief Scheme (Ters) payments by paying 50% of workers’ salaries.

"This month, however, they failed to fulfill their promise and they only communicated this at the last minute with employees, which is why workers are so angry and have chosen to picket today,” Hlubi-Majola said.



