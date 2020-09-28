20°C / 22°C
SA's COVID-19 recovery rate at 90% as death toll hits 16,398

The Health Ministry says 1,268 new infections were picked up over the past day, pushing the number of known cases in this country to almost 671,000.

FILE: A Dis-Chem Pharmacy health professional collects a nasal swab for a COVID-19 coronavirus test at a drive-through testing site at a mall in Centurion on 9 April 2020. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - 22 more people have died here on home soil after contracting the coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 16,398.

The Health Ministry says 1,268 new infections were picked up over the past day, pushing the number of known cases in this country to almost 671,000.

On the positive side, the recovery rate has increased to 90%, meaning that more than 603,000 people have recovered so far.

