River guide’s body recovered from Storms River in Eastern Cape

Over the weekend, nine people - comprising two river guides and seven guests - were reported overdue from a paddle on rafts.

CAPE TOWN - The body of a river guide was recovered from the Storms River in the Eastern Cape on Sunday.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) on Monday said according to reports, the two river guides fell into the water further upriver and were reportedly recovered by the group who performed bystander CPR, but the man was not revived.

“An operation to recover the body of the deceased man was arranged and took place from first light on Sunday morning. The body of the man has been taken into the care of Eastern Cape Government Health Forensic Pathology Services and police have opened an inquest docket,” said the NSRI's spokesperson Craig Lambinon.

