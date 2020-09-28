Ramaphosa: Govt making progress in overcoming problems at Eskom

President Cyril Ramaphosa said that improvements were continuing in municipal debt collection and despite load shedding, maintenance work was continuing at power stations.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that government was making progress in overcoming the problems Eskom has been facing for years now.

Ramaphosa has used his weekly newsletter to address the energy crisis gripping the country.

He said that improvements were continuing in municipal debt collection and despite load shedding, maintenance work was continuing at power stations.

He said that South Africa would be buying electricity through a transparent tendering process that prioritised competitiveness and cost-effectiveness.

Government has gazetted ministerial determinations that will enable the development of more than 11,800 megawatts of additional power generation.

Ramaphosa said that this new energy would be procured from diverse sources, including solar, wind, gas, coal and storage.

The president acknowledged that South Africa’s energy security was precarious and conceded that load shedding imposed very high costs on the economy.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.