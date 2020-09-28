Protesters burn tyres, block roads in Joburg's Lawley, Ennerdale areas

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) said that protesters had blocked roads in Lawley, Lenasia south and Ennerdale.

JOHANNESBURG - A protest has erupted in the south of Joburg on Monday morning with several roads being affected, including the K43.

It’s understood that they were trying to occupy land in the area.

The JMPD’s Wayne Minnaar said that officers have been trying to disperse the demonstrators since midnight.

"K43 and Old Lawley Road has been blocked with rocks and burning tyres and this is over allegations of what informal settlements will be removed... the protests are over a big area and there has been the throwing of rocks and pushing of tyres onto the K43."

In the Ennerdale Lawley area there’s protests – rocks and burning tryers obstructing several routes - including the K43 – there’s heavy police presence – so avoid the area #JHBTraffic pic.twitter.com/bZddzG8Cjo — EWN Traffic (@EWNTraffic) September 28, 2020

