Property management group takes legal action against Camp Bay mansion occupiers

CAPE TOWN - A property management group has taken legal action against a group of activists who are illegally occupying a Camps Bay mansion.

They legally booked the house more than a week ago but have overstayed their welcome.

It's been a week since the group of seven people booked and occupied the luxury house.

The group only paid for the weekend but refused to check out.

The move is aimed at drawing attention to land and housing issues.

Turnkey Property Management Group gave them until Thursday to vacate the premises.

They wouldn't budge and so the company's taking legal action.

It wants them evicted and said that they had to pay for the extra days they stayed on.

While the property company said that it sympathised with their cause, it had a business to run.

