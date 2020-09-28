Nathaniel Julies’ mother confident State has strong case as accused denied bail

The 16-year-old Eldorado Park boy was shot while returning home from the shops in August.

SOWETO - Nathaniel Julies’ mother on Monday said she was more confident in the State’s case after the three police officers accused of the teenager’s murder were denied bail.

The 16-year-old was shot while returning home from the shops in August.

Simon “Scorpion” Ndyalvane, Caylene Whiteboy, and Voster Netshiongolo appeared in the Protea Magistrates Court on Monday in connection with the killing that sparked protests in Eldorado Park.

Bridget Harris sat in the public gallery listening attentively as Magistrate David Mhango delivered his verdict.

Harris had pleaded with the court not to grant bail to the officers accused of killing her son, saying it would cause further pain to her and her family.

“On a balanced consideration of all factors mentioned, I come to the conclusion that the three applicants have failed on a balance of probabilities to prove exceptional circumstances… their application to be admitted to bail is dismissed at this stage,” Magistrate Mhango said.

Harris said she was confident the State had a strong case.

“They must get justice. They’re trying to get bail but it’s not going to happen any time soon. I pray to a loving God that they’re going to get justice,” she said.

The case is expected to be heard again on 6 November.

