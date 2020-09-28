Mango to use leased aircraft to continue operating

This comes after South African Airways (SAA) Technical suspended its services to Mango due to non-payment.

JOHANNESBURG - Low-cost carrier Mango on Monday said it would use leased aircraft so it could continue operations after South African Airways (SAA) Technical suspended its services due to non-payment.

Mango failed to pay the SAA subsidiary for maintaining its fleet.

Spokesperson Benediction Zubane said they were talking to SAA Technical, and hoped to reach an agreement soon.

“As part of the contingencies, Mango will continue operating under third-party aircraft lease arrangements including operating [our] own aircraft to fly our passengers until further notice.

"We ask for patience and understanding as navigate through this difficult time,” Zubane said.



