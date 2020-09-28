KZN police hunting gunmen who killed 5 people in Pinetown

The three women and the two men were gunned down on Saturday in an attack in Kwandengezi.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are searching for three gunmen linked to the execution style shootings of five people in Pinetown.

The three women and the two men were gunned down on Saturday in an attack in Kwandengezi.

Another woman survived but is in critical condition in hospital.

The police's Thembeka Mbhele: "The police in Kwandengezi are investigating five counts of murder and one of attempted murder. The motives of the killings are not known at the moment and one victim who survived is in hospital in a critical condition."

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.