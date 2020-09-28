Heathfield High SGB, parents to picket in support of head facing WCED action

Of the 10 charges, one relates to an allegation that he attempted to assault a learner and the other charges relate to him not getting teachers and pupils back to school in August as per the directive of the provincial education department.

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town principal is set to face disciplinary action on Monday after being charged with 10 transgressions by the Western Cape Education Department (WCED).

The principal of Heathfield High School, Wesley Neumann, will be in a pre-hearing this afternoon.

Of the 10 charges, one relates to an allegation that he attempted to assault a learner and the other charges relate to him not getting teachers and pupils back to school in August as per the directive of the provincial education department.

Heathfield High School governing body's Brandon De Kock: "These charges relate mainly to COVID-19 but there is also one that is utterly ridiculous. According to them, he threatened to assault a learner by pointing a finger at him. We've sent them video footage and statements and staff corroborated Mr Neumann's story where he did not assault a learner."

De Kock said that when COVID-19 infections were increasing in the province, Neumann urged parents to keep their children at home until after the coronavirus peak.

"We have three support staff to clean the school. Two were off with comorbidities. According to WCED protocol, the school is supposed to be sanitised three times a day. How can one person do that? They promised that they would look into it and support us with extra staff but nothing happened."

The school governing body and parents will be picketing this afternoon to show their unhappiness at the way the principal is being treated.

"I think it's personal attacks, political attacks and it smacks of victimisation. Mr Neumann was just trying to protect the staff, the community and the learners. We are not going to take this lying down. The WCED is in for a massive fight."

