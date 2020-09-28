Govt to prioritise new power generation projects, says Ramaphosa

The president has used his weekly newsletter, to touch on the country's energy crisis and how government plans to stabilise the situation at least in the short-term.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that it was extremely important that South Africa increased its electricity generation capacity.

Ramaphosa said that with electricity severely constrained, government would prioritise new generation projects to bolster the country's grid.

Procurement bidding, including for the renewable energy Independent Power Producer Programme will open soon.

Ramaphosa said that an additional 2,000 megawatts of emergency power was urgently being sought to meet the country's current energy shortfall.

In an effort to allow for self-generating electricity, government has removed the licensing requirements for projects under one megawatt.

Draft amendments to regulations that will help municipalities to produce their own power from independent power producers will also be gazetted soon.

