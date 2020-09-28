EWN Weather Watch: A partly cloudy Tuesday, with scattered showers

Your EWN Weather Watch update for Tuesday, 29 September 2020.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Weather Service has forecast a partly cloudy and cool Tuesday for most parts of the country, with isolated showers.

GAUTENG

The province will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated thundershowers in the north.

Joburgers can look forward to a high of 25°C, Pretoria 28°C, and Vereeniging 26°C.

Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 29.9.2020 pic.twitter.com/BnbnJ9gXIq — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 28, 2020

WESTERN CAPE

It will be partly cloudy along the south coast, but otherwise fine and cool in the south-west.

Capetonians and George residents can expect a high of 18°C, and Worcester 20°C.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 29.9.2020 pic.twitter.com/URGiCmt7ql — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 28, 2020

KWAZULU-NATAL

Isolated rain and showers are expected across the province.

Durbanites and Richards Bay residents can expect a high of 19°C, and the mercury in Newcastle will rise to 27°C.

Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 29.9.2020 pic.twitter.com/5E4FGCxSvi — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 28, 2020

