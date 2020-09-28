Eskom confirms Tuesday strike by some workers at its power stations

The demonstrators are temporary workers employed by contractors and Eskom Rotek Industries.

CAPE TOWN - Eskom on Monday confirmed that some workers at its power stations would embark on a planned protest from Tuesday.

The demonstrators are temporary workers employed by contractors and Eskom Rotek Industries.

It is believed they are up in arms over the use of labour brokers.

Eskom’s spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said: “Eskom has put in measures to minimise the disruption to production and it bears noting that the matters that are being raised by the protestors are already before the CCMA,” he said.



Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.