Ennerdale ward councillor says land issue in Joburg south at a tipping point

JOHANNESBURG - Ennerdale ward councillor Danny Netnow said that the land issue in the south of Johannesburg had reached a tipping point as communities protested over possible demolitions.

Ennerdale residents have joined people from other communities in Lenasia south and Lawley in a demonstration that started in the early hours of Monday morning.

They're angry over allegations that the city is about to evict illegal occupants.



Netnow said that the land issue had been dragging on for years now: "This has become a very hot political potato. People who are illegal on a piece of land where there is no water or electricity, they have sacked the people of the township. They have set wires right across the land."

